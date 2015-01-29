Road maintenance on Old Concord Road scheduled Thursday

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is scheduled to perform maintenance on Old Concord Road Thursday, January 29.

The work will take place in the vicinity of the intersection with Gold Hill Drive and is anticipated to begin at 8:00 a.m. and be completed by 3:00 p.m.

During the repair work the signal at this intersection will be set to “flash” and crews will direct motorists.

For additional information or inquiries please contact Rowan County Maintenance Engineer Kevin Neal at (704) 630-3240.

