Man wanted for string of car break-ins in Iredell caught in Rowan

Deputies from the Rowan County Sheriff's Office were able to nab a suspect in a string of car break-ins that happened in Iredell County over the last few weeks.

Iredell investigators had gotten information that Christopher Dale Kendrick, 42, was in Rowan County at a home at 113 Hubert Lane near Majolica Road in Salisbury.

Early Wednesday morning deputies went to the home and knocked on the door. Hearing no reply the deputies loudly announced that if someone didn't come to the door, they would return with a search warrant. Within a few seconds a man came to the door and was identified as Kendrick.

Kendrick was charged with nine counts of felony breaking and entering and three counts of misdemeanor larceny. Bond was set at $30,000.

Arrest warrants show Kendrick is accused of taking cash and gift cards worth $125 from a 2006 Ford Expedition, a car radio from a 2000 Honda Accord at Lake Norman Automotive, and power tools, a radio/cd player, owner's manual, and garage door opener from a 1999 Ford F-250.