Considered one of the best guitarists in the world, Phil Keaggy comes to Salisbury

Phil Keaggy is considered to be one of the world's best guitarists, and that reputation is well deserved. Next week he'll bring his signature style to Salisbury with a performance at the Lee Street Theatre on February 6.Over his career Keaggy has released more than 50 albums and has been the seven time winner of the Gospel Music Association's Dove Award for best instrumental.Keaggy's career began in the midwest in the 1960's when he played with various rock bands, most notably a band namedthat opened for such well known acts as The Kinks, Iron Butterfly, Yes, Grand Funk Railroad, and Traffic.Keaggy's first solo album was released in 1973 at a time when his Christian faith came to the forefront of his music. As the Christian music industry began to grow in the mid to late 80's, Keaggy won his first Dove award for the instrumental album

Keaggy performs all over the country doing mostly acoustic shows and occasional concerts with a band, according to his web site. "He is aware that God gave him a calling to deliver the Gospel through his music," the site says. "And for over 30 years, Phil Keaggy has been grateful to do just that, and will hopefully continue to do so for many years to come."

Keaggy's stop in Salisbury takes place on Friday, February 6 at Le Street Theatre. Tickets are limited. Call 704-310-5507 for more details.