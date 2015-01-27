Salisbury's Helen Little weathers the NYC storm with a smile

Though the big winter storm in the Northeast failed to live up to the forecast or the hype, it has still created a lot of issues for folks living in the region, including Salisbury's own Helen Little.Little lives in New York City and works as an iHeart Media radio personality on 106.7 Lite FM, and like most anyone in the media, snow days are still work days.

"I've had to be out in the storm since I'm one of those people who have to work regardless of the weather," Little told WBTV. "I normally walk to work, but had no option with the public transportation shut down and travel banned."

That travel ban was later canceled when the storm didn't prove to be as powerful as first feared.

"We got about half as much as a lot of the projections have been," New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio said around noon on Tuesday.

After much of the region shut down due to the dire warnings of weather forecasters, at least one National Weather Service meteorologist apologized.



All too aware that big snowstorms can make or break politicians, governors and mayors moved quickly to declare emergencies and order the shutdown of streets, highways, bridges and tunnels to prevent travelers from getting stranded and to enable plows and emergency vehicles to get through.

Still, total accumulation was expected to reach or exceed 2 feet in most of Massachusetts, potentially making it one of the top snowstorms of all time.

"The streets were empty last night and this morning with the exception of a few people on the sidewalks," Little added. "What was interesting is the few people that I did see, spoke to me on the sidewalk. That never happens here! I felt like a little touch of home with friendly strangers sharing a hello."

CBS News contributed to this story.



