Toyota of N Charlotte's tips for checking tire pressure

Low tire pressure sounds like a small issue because it’s an easy fix; however, ignoring low air pressure in your tires can end up costing you greatly! It’s easy to know when your car has low tire pressure , as most modern vehicles have a warning light on the dashboard. You should never ignore when this light comes on. If you don’t know what to do, just head to our Toyota Service Center in Charlotte.

Take care of your tires with car maintenance in Charlotte

Your car tires do a lot for you, as they’re the only part of your car that comes in contact with the road. Although it’s easy to forget about them when getting car maintenance in Charlotte, they should actually be one of your top priorities. Low tire pressure can cause:

Reduced fuel economy – your car has to work harder and use more gas

Shortened lifespan of tires – your tires can wear quicker and unevenly

Decreased handling – it can effect your steering precision

Increased danger – underinflated tires reduce traction on the road

By keeping up with routine car maintenance in Charlotte and making sure the air pressure in your car tires it right, your car will get maximum mpg, optimal handling, and you can save money!

Find out how to check your tire pressure

Like we said, most vehicles have a tire pressure monitoring system, which automatically checks the air pressure in your car tires. If your car doesn’t have this handy feature, you may need to check your tire pressure yourself. Here are some tips from our Charlotte auto service center for performing this car maintenance:

If you want to check the air pressure in your car tires, you need an air gauge. You can also use the air meters at gas stations; however, these can be inaccurate from constant use.

The best time to check tire pressure is when the air is cold. This means you haven’t just driven your car. Driving on the tires can increase the temperature and air pressure in the tires!

How do you know what the air pressure should be in your car tires? You can find this information in your car owner’s manual or on the tire place card, which is typically located on the door edge.

Once you’re done with this car maintenance in Charlotte, remember to put the valve cap back on tightly. If you don’t have a tire pressure monitor, you should check the air pressure at lease once a week.

If you notice your car tires losing air pressure quickly, bring your car to our auto service center in Charlotte. We can inspect them for holes or cracks and help you with tire repair.

Visit the Toyota of N Charlotte Service Center today at 13429 Statesville Rd. in Huntersville. We’re located just off I-77 on exit 23. You can also give us a call at (888) 378-1214 for more information or to schedule an appointment for your car maintenance. Don’t forget to ask about our Toyota service coupons to save money!

Return Home