Toyota of N Charlotte's tips for driving in a school zone

Have you ever had a speeding ticket in a school zone? If so, you know how expensive it can be. Although this is a good reason to be on your best behavior when driving your N Charlotte Toyota through a school zone , it’s not the only thing you should be worried about!

It’s important to practice safe driving for a number of different reasons, including your safety and the safety of others! This is why our N Charlotte Toyota dealership is sharing driving tips you can follow when going through a school zone!

Keep safety in mind when driving through a school zone!

You should always be cautious when behind the wheel of your new Toyota in N Charlotte. However, this is even more important when driving through a school zone!

The first thing to keep in mind is that the speed limit is typically very low in school zones (usually 20 mph). This is because these are high-traffic areas with children all around! Make sure you know the speed limit and stick to it to avoid any accidents or tickets.

You should also be on high alert. Like we said, there are children everywhere and you never know when one can jump out in front of you! To avoid hitting any pedestrians, make sure you’re fully aware of your surroundings.

Cross guards have the power to stop you when children need to cross the street. They are there for the safety of the children, so make sure you obey them!

Don’t forget to also stop for school buses. If a school bus is stopped, it could be picking up or dropping off children. This is why you should NEVER go around a school bus!

If you can, we suggest you avoid driving your N Charlotte Toyota in school zones. Not only can you save yourself the stress of driving through a high-traffic area, but you’ll also make it safer for the children!

Take your kids to school in a safe new Toyota in N Charlotte

If you take your kids to school every morning, then you’re probably already familiar with school zones. To help increase your safety and the safety of your passengers, drive a new Toyota near Charlotte. We have some great options that are perfect for carpool with all of the space they have to offer! Plus, they offer incredible safety features to give you some added peace of mind. Some of the N Charlotte Toyota you may want to take your kids to school in include:

Toyota Highlander, which is a spacious SUV with seating for up to eight people

Toyota Sienna, which is a family- friendly van with enough space for seven passengers

Toyota Camry, which is a roomy sedan with a comfortable and high-tech cabin

Visit the Toyota of N Charlotte website for more safe driving tips! You can also check out all of our new Toyota by visiting us at 13429 Statesville Rd. We’re located just off I-77 on exit 23. Give us a call at (888) 883-3797 to schedule an appointment to meet with a sales specialist!

