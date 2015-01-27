Wanted man booked into Rowan jail as fugitive after being found under a blanket

A man considered by law enforcement to be "on the run" is now in the Rowan County Detention Center charged as a fugitive from justice.

David Joe Holshouser, 44, was found hiding under a blanket in a home on Lillian Circle, according to the report. After being arrested he was booked into the jail just after 6:00 am on Tuesday morning. Holshouser is being held without bond.

Holshouser's criminal record goes back to 1998 when he was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Since that time there were also charges for felony breaking and entering, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, drunk and disorderly, larceny, additional charges of breaking and entering, and escape from prison in 1995.

On Tuesday morning deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office had information from El Paso, Colorado, that Holshouser was in a home on Lillian Circle with his girlfriend, Kimberly Lee, a woman named Deborah Meazell, and Bobby Holshouser.

According to the report, when deputies repeatedly knocked at the door no one answered. One deputy noticed someone inside the house, and someone did eventually come to the door.

Lee and Bobby Holshouser answered the door and told the deputy that they did not know where David Holshouser was, according to the report. Bobby Holshouser said the he had not seen David in two and half years, and that the last time he saw David was in Colorado.

Deputies began searching the home and "as soon as we got into the room we saw a bed to the right of the door, and it was obvious that there was someone hiding under the blanket on the bed."

Bobby Holshouser was charged resisting police and jailed under $2000 bond. Deborah Meazell, 44, was charged with resisting police and jailed under $2000 bond. Kimberly Lee, 43, was also charged with resisting police.

David Holshouser is being held until he is picked up by authorities from Colorado.