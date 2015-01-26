Hometown: Hendersonville, NC

Education: Master's Degree in Geosciences, Mississippi State University

Bachelor's Degree in Geography, UNC at Chapel Hill

West Henderson High School, Hendersonville, NC

Pets: Skippy-John, her Chihuahua

Career: It all began at WBOY in Clarksburg, WV. Less than a year later, she went to WFMZ in Allentown, PA where she realized just what a southern girl she was. She had to come back south to get warm and ended up in Greensboro at WFMY. She actually left the business for a year to work for the American Red Cross but found her way back to TV and is thrilled to be at WBTV. Her parents are pretty glad too. They can watch her in Hickory.

Honors: AMS Seal of Approval. She also earned the AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation.

Hobbies: Leigh likes running, working out and hanging out with Mr. Skippy-John. She volunteers with the American Red Cross, Little Pink Houses of Hope and her church.

Favorite food: CHOCOLATE!

Follow Leigh on Twitter: @LeighBrock2, Facebook: facebook.com/leighbrock2 and Instagram: leigh.brock