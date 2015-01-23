Boone man accused of sexually assaulting teen

A Boone man was arrested after a 15-year-old told officials she had been sexually assaulted.

The teen said the incident happened on Jan. 3 at a home in Watauga County.

Multiple Watauga County agencies, including the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, investigated the case. Numerous individuals were interviewed during the process.

John Edward Greene, 39, is charged with statutory sex offense with a fifteen year old and indecent liberties with a child. He is being held in the Watauga County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2015 WBTV. All rights reserved.