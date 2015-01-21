"Menace" Brandon Rumple now pleads in court in Rowan on long list of charges

Last week the man known by law enforcement as the "Menace" and "Drug Kingpin of Enochville" pleaded guilty to a number of drug charges in Cabarrus County, and was then sentenced to between 11-15.2 years in prison.



Now Brandon Rumple, 21, has pleaded to a long list of charges in Rowan County but will not actually serve additional time.



Most of Rumple's charges in Rowan were drug related, but his most recent charge involved having a "shank" in his jail cell. Deputies described it as a weapon Rumple is alleged to have made in his cell that could be used as a knife.



In court on Wednesday, Rumple received sentences of 21-35 months, 10-21 months, 16-29 months, and 10-21 months on various drug charges. The charges of destruction of evidence and having a weapon were consolidated for an additional 10-21 months.



Rumple's attorney James Davis pointed out that this was a "global plea," that was in conjunction with the plea in Cabarrus County last week. The sentence is served concurrently, meaning both are served at the same time.



The bottom line: Brandon Rumple will serve a minimum of 11 years and a maximum of 15.2 years in state prison for charges he incurred in Cabarrus and Rowan Counties over the last few years.



When Rumple was charged for having the weapon in his cell, officials added $50,000 to his bond, which was already set at more than $2,000,000 for numerous drug charges when Rumple was arrested in April 2014.



In that case, Rumple was arrested at a home in south Rowan and charged with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting police, and destroying criminal evidence.



At the time, Rumple was out of jail on a million-dollar bond and reportedly making frequent trips to an area of Charlotte, known as a distribution point for heroin.



Deputies in Rowan County set up surveillance and spotted Rumple and his girlfriend, Tasha Nicole Simpson, driving away from a home.



That's when deputies say the couple spotted the investigators and Rumple dumped a powder substance out of the passenger window. They drove to the home of Rumple's father and investigators say Rumple threw him a bag.



Todd Rumple ran inside the house and shut the door, investigators said, and later admitted that he had flushed the bag down the toilet.



Deputies were able to recover some of the powder from Brandon Rumple's face, clothing and the passenger side of the vehicle.



Simpson was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, drug possession, fleeing to elude police, and heroin trafficking.



Investigators say she attempted to hide 12 grams of black tar heroin in her "crotch area" while she was eight months pregnant.



Rumple has past charges in Rowan and Cabarrus counties.



October 2013, he was reportedly found with a balloon of drugs hidden in his rectum during a strip search at the Rowan County Detention Center. Rumple had his probation revoked after the incident.



Back in June 2013, Rumple was involved in a dispute at his residence, in which he allegedly fired a .380 handgun at two individuals. The handgun and shell casings were recovered at the scene.



Rumple was charged with felon in possession of a firearm. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team forced entry into Rumple's residence on July 2, 2013, and arrested him on that charge.



Rumple was also charged in an incident on October 1, 2012, when he was arrested at the Rowan Recycling Center at 1455 Julian Road in Salisbury, North Carolina, while working community service. He reportedly attempted to discard 6.7 grams of heroin in a Porta-Jon at the facility after deputies learned he might be dealing drugs during the community service.



Rumple was convicted on January 20, 2012, in Cabarrus County Superior Court of delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance.