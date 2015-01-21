Council: Search for new Salisbury City Manager to take a little longer

Finding a replacement for former Salisbury City Manager Doug Paris will take a little longer than expected, according to a press release provided to WBTV by the City of Salisbury.

“The Salisbury City Council has now decided to extend the time frame for its search for a new City Manager,” the press release states. “Working with Developmental Associates from Chapel Hill, Council had initially undertaken a fast track approach in its search. After reviewing

the proposed timeline, Council felt it needed additional time to review the process and evaluate its options to make the best possible decision for the City.”

Assistant City Manager John Sofley is expected to continue in his role as interim City Manager for the time being.