Man with history of driving drunk now charged as habitual

if a person "drives while impaired as defined in G.S. 20-138.1 and has been convicted of three or more offenses involving impaired driving as defined in G.S. 20-4.01(24a) within 10 years of the date of this offense."

Christopher Andrew Shoe, 32, has a history of drunk driving and other traffic offenses, and now he's been charged in Rowan County as a habitual impaired driver.Shoe was arrested just after midnight on Wednesday morning and booked into the jail under $10,000 bond.In May, Shoe was released from prison after serving four months for driving while impaired. That sentence came from a 2012 conviction. Prison records also charges for Shoe in 2008 for driving while his license was revoked and driving while impaired. Shoe was also charged in 2013 with driving while his license was revoked.Under North Carolina law, the charge for habitual impaired driver applies

The law also states that those convicted "shall be punished as a Class F felon and shall be sentenced to a minimum active term of not less than 12 months of imprisonment, which shall not be suspended. Sentences imposed under this subsection shall run consecutively with and shall commence at the expiration of any sentence being served."



In addition, the state can seize the driver's vehicle.
















