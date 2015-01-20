Rowan Chamber Gala sells out - | WBTV Charlotte

Rowan Chamber Gala sells out

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - For folks putting together the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce's 89th Annual “GALA” Meeting on Thursday, January 22, at the Crystal Lounge on the Campus of Catawba College, the news couldn't be better.

The event is already a complete sell out, and folks are still calling to ask about attending.

Chamber President Elaine Spalding thinks the success of last year's event helped to guarantee that it would be a popular event again in 2015.

“We had a local comedy improv group entertain us and a fun closing song featuring Rowan County businesses,” Spalding posted to the Chamber's web page.  “We plan something similar this year and will have a wonderful catered sit-down meal for a gala evening.”       

“We will celebrate the community's accomplishments of the past year and gear up for the business challenges of the new one.  The gavel will pass from 2014 Chair, Mark Seifel of Schneider Electric to 2015 Chair, Dari Caldwell of Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. We will recognize some wonderful volunteers and outstanding businesses in a quick and lively format,” Spalding added.
