Rowan Chamber Gala sells out

For folks putting together the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce's 89th Annual “GALA” Meeting on Thursday, January 22 , at the Crystal Lounge on the Campus of Catawba College, the news couldn't be better.

The event is already a complete sell out, and folks are still calling to ask about attending.

Chamber President Elaine Spalding thinks the success of last year's event helped to guarantee that it would be a popular event again in 2015.

“We had a local comedy improv group entertain us and a fun closing song featuring Rowan County businesses,” Spalding posted to the Chamber's web page. “We plan something similar this year and will have a wonderful catered sit-down meal for a gala evening.”