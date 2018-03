Rowan Chamber Gala sells out

Annual “GALA” Meeting on Thursday, January 22 , at the Crystal Lounge on the Campus of Catawba College, the news couldn't be better. For folks putting together the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce's 89thon Thursday,at the Crystal Lounge on the Campus of Catawba College, the news couldn't be better.

The event is already a complete sell out, and folks are still calling to ask about attending.

Chamber President Elaine Spalding thinks the success of last year's event helped to guarantee that it would be a popular event again in 2015.

“We had a local comedy improv group entertain us and a fun closing song featuring Rowan County businesses,” Spalding posted to the Chamber's web page. “We plan something similar this year and will have a wonderful catered sit-down meal for a gala evening.”