Dr. Lynn Moody, RSS, share new state document on education vision for North Carolina

From Dr. Lynn Moody and the Rowan-Salisbury Schools:

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody is excited to share the newly released document titled,

that was unveiled at a press conference in Raleigh last week.

Prepared by the NCSSA (NC School Superintendents Association), this document was created to provide a shared vision for public education in NC that includes what students must learn in order to become successful employees and citizens.



"Superintendents from across the state have banned together in a campaign designed to strengthen public education in our state," says Dr. Moody. "This shared vision outlines how we can all be proactive in making sure that our students graduate from high school with all the skills and knowledge that they will need to be successful in life. This plan ties in nicely with the vision and mission of our district's strategic plan as we gain community support through our focus on literacy and student engagement. I am thrilled to be a part of this action plan to make our public schools stronger for our children."



This document is a proactive education reform plan developed by NCSSA to:





Create a public education system that better prepares North Carolina's students for success in globally competitive jobs and in higher education;

Frame the debate on education issues and the funding necessary to both sustain and increase the accomplishments that have been made;

Focus the attention of policymakers on what will make a difference in student achievement;

Establish and maintain a strategic direction for public education; and

Galvanize support of stakeholders who will enable continuous forward momentum for improvement in the quality of public education.

The NCSSA members stand ready to work collaboratively with other entities across our state to achieve the goals, objectives, and strategies contained in this document.