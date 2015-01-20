Let Toyota of N Charlotte take care of your wheel alignment!

Does your car’s steering seem to be a little off? You may notice an issue with your car’s steering if your steering wheel is turned while you’re traveling straight. If this is happening to you, it’s time for a wheel alignment in Charlotte. Your steering wheel and the wheels on your car should work in perfect harmony. If they aren’t, a wheel alignment can help fit it! What is this auto service and why is it important? Our Charlotte Toyota service professionals have the answers to all of your questions!
First, you may be wondering what a wheel alignment really is. This auto service is simply when the wheels on you vehicle are adjusted so that they meet the specifications of the automaker. Basically, they have to be parallel with each other and vertical with the ground! Why is this important?
Is your car in need of a wheel alignment in Charlotte? If so, you want to have this auto service taken care of right away. Ignoring it can not only be harmful to your car, but it can also be dangerous for you! However, you may be wondering how you can know if your car is due for a wheel alignment. To help you detect when it’s time for this auto service and nip this problem in the bud, we’re sharing some common symptoms:
Schedule an appointment for this Charlotte car maintenance today by calling (888) 378-1214! We’re located at 13429 Statesville Rd., located just off I-77 on exit 23. You can also conveniently schedule an appointment on the Toyota of N Charlotte website!
Toyota of North Charlotte
13429 Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC, just off I-77
Phone:
888.883.3797
Web:
www.toyotaofnorthcharlotte.com
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.