Two arrested after north Charlotte restaurant robbed at gunpoint

Two people have been arrested after a restaurant in north Charlotte was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police say two people entered the Zaxby's at 6340 W. Sugar Creek Road near WT Harris Boulevard, and robbed the business around 9:38 a.m.

One of the suspects was taken to CMC-University due to a medical issue, police say. The second suspect was interviewed by detectives at police headquarters.

Officials did not say how much money, if any, was taken.

No names have been released.

