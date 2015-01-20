East Spencer residents celebrate MLK day with "Biking For A Change"

Residents in East Spencer took to the streets on Monday to observe the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday with a message about making the community better.The "Kids For King Biking For A Change" event was designed for children, and many were there on bikes, while others walked alongside the half mile from the Dunbar Center to the East Spencer Fire Department.The emphasis, according to Mayor Barbara Mallett, was to encourage children to get outside on a beautiful day and to enjoy freedom and be aware of the sacrifices that make it possible.The theme of the event was based on a famous quote of Dr. King's that states "If you can't fly, then run, if you can't run, then walk, if you can't walk, then crawl, but whatever you do, keep it moving forward."









