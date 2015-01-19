Catawba College signs 5 year deal with Adidas

From Catawba College:

Catawba College and adidas® announced a five-year partnership in which the Portland, Oregon, based company will be the official athletic footwear, apparel and accessory brand of the Indians through the 2019-20 season, according to a press release provided to WBTV.

The partnership will be implemented in concert with BrandRPM, a top team athletic dealer in the Carolinas.

"Catawba's rich athletic tradition and consistent success make them a perfect fit for the adidas family," said Rohn Mulkey, adidas Team Sales Executive. "Our long-term partnership with the Indians highlights our commitment to U.S. college athletics. Catawba joins an impressive list of adidas schools including Kansas, Texas A&M, UCLA, Louisville, and most recently signed Arizona State and the University of Miami.



"adidas has shown a sincere commitment to Catawba Athletics that is commensurate with the hard work displayed by our student-athletes, coaches, and sports programs.," said Larry Leckonby, Catawba Athletic Director. “We are also excited to work with BrandRPM to execute the partnership -- they are a definite leader in the team dealer space with a huge emphasis on quality, service, and turn times.”



“This is a significant addition for BrandRPM," stated BrandRPM President David Anderson. "Catawba College has one of the strongest traditions of athletic and academic excellence in the state as well as the region. We look forward to being the go-to organization for Catawba College's 18 varsity sports, student athletes, coaches, and staff.”

