Anson County man gets two life sentences for 2013 violent four county crime spree

A man who led police on a multi-county chase and crime spree in 2013 has been given two life sentences by a judge in Cabarrus County, according to Cabarrus County District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven.

In December a jury convicted Jarvis Tereza Marsh, 32, of Morven, on charges of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, first degree burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The sentence was handed down last week.

Marsh also had several prior convictions for prior crimes in North Carolina and that allowed the judge to find him guilty of being a habitual felon. That conviction alone carries an automatic sentence of life in prison.

Marsh has previous convictions for second degree kidnapping in 2003 and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in 2009 and 2010.

Marsh's December convictions stem from a brutal crime spree spanning Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Stanly, and Anson counties on May 8, 2013.

Investigators say it started that morning when Marsh and a second man, Robert Lamarr Smith, broke into a home in Charlotte at an apartment on Wexford Meadows Lane, stole a car, and then took off to Midland, in Cabarrus County, where they reportedly were involved in a home invasion and assault.

At a mobile home park in Midland, a homeowner had just started his pick up truck then went back inside his trailer. When he came back outside, there was a man standing there pointing a gun at him, WBTV learned.

The gunman, later identified as Marsh, came inside, tied up homeowner Raleigh Wood and his 92-year-old mother, and beat them before stealing the man's truck and two guns.

Deputies say they two men took off in that stolen black truck from Midland. A deputy recognized the stolen truck south of Albemarle a short time later. He attempted to stop the truck but the men took off down the highway.

A short time later, deputies saw Marsh, walking across a field near Stony Gap Road and the Stanly County Fairgrounds. When they tried to arrest Marsh, he pulled out a gun and began firing at law enforcement officers.

He then jumped in a police SUV and took off down Highway 52. During the escape, he fired shots at a second deputy. Marsh refused to stop and was only taken into custody when he crashed the vehicle outside the town of Norwood just across the county line in Anson County.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of several gunshot wounds from his earlier gun battle with deputies.

Marsh told investigators that Smith was with him at the time of the crime spree. Smith is awaiting trial and is being held under $1.75 million bond.

Copyright 2015 WBTV. All rights reserved.