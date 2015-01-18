N. Jackson Street to be closed on Tuesday

Parents visiting the daycare and St. John's Lutheran Church in downtown Salisbury and other drivers who use N. Jackson need to be aware that the street will be closed on Tuesday.

A temporary closure is set for 100 North Jackson Street at the intersection with West Council Street on Tuesday, January 20 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

A temporary detour will be implemented for daycare traffic during these hours. A contractor for Piedmont Natural Gas will be working at this location in conjunction with the expansion at St. John's Lutheran Church.

