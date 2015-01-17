Police shot at on W. Bank Street in Salisbury

Cathcart was charged with resisting police, but not with shooting at the officer

Salisbury Police exchanged gunfire with a man on Saturday morning after responding to a call of shots fired on W. Bank Street.

Investigators have told WBTV that at 2:39 a.m., officers of the Salisbury Police Department were dispatched to the 800 Block of West Bank Street.

Rowan County communications had received numerous calls from the public pertaining to shots being fired in that area.

When the officer arrived on the scene he heard multiple shots being fired from behind 815 West Bank Street. While attempting to take cover at an adjacent residence, the officer was fired upon by an unknown person.

The officer returned fire and, as evidence at the scene suggests, did not strike the offender. The officer was not injured in the exchange, according to police.

The offender managed to escape on foot. Members of the Salisbury Police and Rowan County Sheriff SRT teams responded to perform a high risk search of 815 West Bank Street, where a handgun was located. Members of the Salisbury Police Investigations Unit also responded and are currently investigating the scene and incident.

The unknown assailant is described as a black man, 6' tall, approximately 250 lbs. with short dreadlock hair and wearing all black clothing. He is currently at large.



During the search of 815 West Bank Street, Edward Lamont Cathcart, 21 of 1324 A West Horah Street was arrested for Resisting Officers.



Anyone with information regarding this matter is encourage to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245

