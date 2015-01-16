Black ice, frosty roads create havoc across Rowan County

There was a seven car pile up on I-85 just after 7:00 am Friday morning

This SUV rolled over twice after hitting an icy patch on Highway 29 in Landis

It took most drivers by complete surprise on Friday morning, and left several in damaged cars by the side of streets, roads, even Interstate 85. Black ice, frost, and fog combined to create treacherous conditions.

“We was going down the road and we felt somebody hit us hard in the back, I didn't even know who hit us," Arnie Jefferson told WBTV. “I had no idea there was this much ice out here until we stopped on the side of the road.”

Jefferson and a friend were traveling in an SUV from Martinsville, Virginia, to attend a funeral in Mobile, Alabama. Everything was fine, Jefferson said, until they were on the bridge on I-85 in Salisbury over Old Concord Road.

Part of a seven car pile up, Jefferson says he was fortunate not to have been injured, though his passenger was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

‘We was coming from Martinsville and we ain't had no slips, no slides, no ice, no nothing," Jefferson added. “I think I was lucky I didn't lose control of the car when I got hit.”

A short time later a woman driving an SUV on Highway 29 in Landis lost control and ended up off the road and in the front yard of a business after rolling the SUV over twice.

“I think most people did not expect to have a lot of black ice out here this morning, but it was kind of foggy, it was below freezing, so yes it did catch a lot of people by mistake," said Reed Linn of the Landis Fire Department. “I believe the state came out and put some slag or salt down on the street after the fact, but road conditions were very hazardous this morning, very icy at this intersection.

Earlier in the morning accidents were reported on Highway 152, Bringle Ferry Road, and Highway 52 near East Rowan High School.

As the sun made its first appearance in several days, the ice melted from the roadways by mid morning, with the exception of a few icy patches in shady areas reported by drivers.

