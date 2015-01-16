Recipe: Tuxedo Cupcakes

Tuxedo Cupcakes

Polka Dot Bake Shop

Cake Ingredients

1.5 cups flour

,5 teaspoon salt

1 cup sugar

.25 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

5 tablespoons oil

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup room temperature water

Filling ingredients

8 oz cream cheese – room temperature

2/3 cup sugar

1 egg

1 cup semi sweet chocolate chips

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees, have cupcake pans ready with cupcake liners.

2. For the cake – whisk together all dry ingredients. Slowly whisk in liquid ingredients, being sure to whisk out any lumps.

3. For the filling – beat the cream cheese in a stand mixer with a paddle until smooth. Slowly add the sugar, being sure to scrape the sides of the bowl to prevent any lumps from forming. Slowly add your egg. Your mixture should look like a looser cheesecake filling. Fold in chocolate chips.

4. Fill each cupcake liner about half way with the cake batter. Add enough of the cream cheese filling to fill each liner ¾ of the way full. Bake for about 20-30 minutes, or until the cake is firm and the cream cheese golden brown.?

Copyright 2015 WBTV. All Rights Reserved.