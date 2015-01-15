It's a scam; police praise woman who figures it out before any harm is done

A S. Ellis Street woman figured out that someone was trying to scam her into giving up personal information, so instead of being duped, she reported it to police.

According to the report, the woman came home to find a message on her answering machine telling her that she owed "processing charges." The message also said she needed to call another number to work out payment arrangements.

Instead of doing that, the woman checked that phone number through an internet search and discovered comments that other people had left saying that it was a scam, then she reported it to police.

Salisbury Police Captain Sheila Lingle praised the woman for making the report, but also for just having the common sense to recognize that something about that message just didn't sound right.

A number of phone based scams have been reported in Rowan County over the last few months, and police say in every case it is better to check something out before ever giving out personal information or sending money.