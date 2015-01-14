Former Catawba College coach appears set to be San Francisco 49'ers new head coach

Jim Tomsula spent his college days at Catawba College in Salisbury, and now it appears that his football journey is taking to him to the top spot for one of the NFL's most storied teams,

On Wednesday afternoon CBS Sports reported the following:

"It appears as if the 49'ers have gone inside the organization to find their next coach. San Francisco is on the verge of promoting defensive line coach Jim Tomsula to become the team's top boss, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN on Wednesday. He was one of eight candidates to interview for the position after Jim Harbaugh's departure on Dec. 28, 2014," the report said. "Tomsula, 46, was the coach of the Rhein Fire of NFL Europe in 2006. He has been with the 49ers since 2007 as coach of the defensive line, but was named interim coach on Dec. 27, 2010, following the firing of Mike Singletary. Tomsula rallied his team to a 38-7 Week 17 victory over the Cardinals that year. Harbaugh was hired five days later to replace Singletary that offseason, but retained Tomsula. Now Tomsula will be Harbaugh's successor in San Francisco."

Tomsula played football and graduated from Catawba after transferring from Middle Tennessee State. After graduation he stayed with the team as assistant strength and conditioning coach. After working a year for Charleston Southern, Tomsula came back to Catawba and served as defensive line coach from 1992-96, and was back at Catawba in 2004-2005.



