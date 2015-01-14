Police: Man covered in blood says 'must be ketchup,' charged with assaulting girlfriend

A 42-year-old man whose clothes, face and hands were covered in blood told police "it must be ketchup" was arrested after police say he choked and attacked his girlfriend in front of her children.

According to police, officers were called to a home along the 400-block of S. Merritt Avenue Tuesday night and found Jerry Lynn Beeler Jr, 42, covered in blood.

An officer found a woman inside who had injuries consistent with being attacked. She reportedly had red marks around her throat and officers say it appeared Beeler had attempted to strangle her.

The woman told police she had been arguing with Beeler after he yelled at her two children, who were in the home at the time of the incident. She says he attacked her after she told him not to yell at the children, hitting her with his fists and kicking her in the side.

She was taken to the hospital and the children were placed in protective custody and later turned over to family members.

Police say alcohol was involved in the incident.

When Beeler was taken to the jail, he reportedly refused to tell police who his nearest relative was, "stating only that it was 911," according to the report.

Beeler was charged with assault by strangulation and assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He is being held without bond.

