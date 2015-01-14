Icy roads cause several wrecks on Rowan bridges

Falling temperatures and misty rain combined to create a thin layer of ice on many overpasses and bridges in Rowan County on Wednesday morning.

The driver of a pick up truck lost control when the truck spun on the bridge on Hurley School Road. The truck hit a fire hydrant and overturned. The driver was able to crawl out and was not injured, according to the Highway Patrol

There were minor accidents reported on Peeler, Webb, and Julian Roads. A Salisbury firefighter told WBTV that he had responded to three accidents between around 6:00 am and 7:00 am, including two accidents in the very same spot on the Julian Road overpass.

Other than bridges and overpasses, drivers did not appear to be having too much trouble on other streets around Salisbury.