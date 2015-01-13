Freezing rain potential puts Rowan-Salisbury Schools on 2 hour delay, city street crews ready

The potential for freezing to fall early Wednesday morning has Rowan-Salisbury Schools operating on a two hour delay Wednesday morning.

In Salisbury preparations are underway in the threat of icy streets. Tony Cinquemani, Public Services Director for the City, told WBTV that there are standard procedures in place any time there is such a threat from the weather.

Workers are checking saws, trucks, plows, and spreaders in the event that they may be needed. They will also keep a check on bridges in the overnight and morning hours, and be ready for other potential problems like water main breaks.