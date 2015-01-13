Second "one pot" meth lab found in three days in Rowan

Another meth lab was found in Rowan County by sheriff's deputies, making it the second such incident in the last three days for investigators.

On Monday, workers with Rowan Sheriff's Civil Division visited a home at 1153 Twin Chapel Drive in Salisbury to serve a civil paper. While there, the workers noticed several canisters of camping fuel, a bottle of sulfuric acid, along with a two liter bottle from which the top had been cut.

According to investigators, those are all items associated with the manufacture of methamphetamine.

The Civil Division workers notified deputies about what they had seen, and the Special Investigations Unit obtained a search warrant for the home.

The SIU, along with the SBI Clandestine Laboratory Response team searched the home and found numerous items used on what is called the "one pot" process used to make methamphetamine.

One such lab and four hydrochloric acid generators were also found, according to the sheriff's report.

Joseph Orland Murdock, whose name is also found as Joseph Orlando Murdoch, 34, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of immediate precursor materials, one count of manufacturing methamphetamine, one count of maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling methamphetamine, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $101,000.