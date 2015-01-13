Chance of freezing rain for Rowan and surrounding area tonight

From WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin: Big changes highlight today's weather....think of it as "opposite day"...we'll be milder this morning than we will be this afternoon.

Overcast and damp with 40s for most of us this morning, but as cold, northerly winds blow, temperatures will fall today, winding up in the mid to upper 30s for most by late afternoon.

Moisture is pretty limited today, so just a little light rain and drizzle can be expected. But as the colder air filters in from the north today, the temperature profile will become increasingly supportive of a wintry mix of sleet and a little snow across the foothills and mountains and a bit of freezing rain in the Piedmont as we move into tonight.

Wednesday morning, temperatures begin below freezing, so icy patches are likely early. However, afternoon highs will come up into the lower 40s as clouds break for some sunshine.

Thursday looks to be similar in that moisture will be hard to come by, but temps will begin near 30° so anything that falls will be frozen. Afternoon highs Thursday will again rebound into the 40s.

Late week and into the weekend brings much improvement, as we clear out and warm up. Highs will be approaching 60 in many spots by Sunday afternoon!