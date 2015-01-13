Students, staff handle difficult day after death of 2nd grader

Students and staff at Overton Elementary School had a difficult day on Monday, just one day after a second grade student drowned when he fell into a frozen pond.Kymello McLane, 8, was on the frozen pond at Elizabeth Holmes Hurley Park with two other friends when he fell back and went through the cracked ice on the pond. Salisbury Police said that McLane was underwater for at least ten minutes before he was pulled from the water by a Salisbury firefighter.McLane died at the hospital.School officials, including Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody and Overton principal Betty Tunks, were working as soon as they learned of McLane's death, on how to handle the day on Monday. Grief counselors were available, and staff members were prepared to handle students concerns about their missing classmate.Once the school day was over, Overton teacher Pam Rutherford posted on Facebook that things had gone as well as could be expected.

"Thank you for your thoughts and prayers today for our staff and students," Rutherford wrote. "Although there were some tears, lots of questions and sadness, there were also tons of hugs and smiles. Through it all, math, reading, social studies and science helped to keep things as normal as possible. Please continue to remember our school family and the family of our young friend."





