Police looking for man who robbed CVS on E. Innes

Salisbury Police hope someone will be able to recognize the man who robbed the CVS on E. Innes Street last week.

On January 9 at 8:00pm, the CVS Pharmacy at 1702 E Innes St was robbed. Police say a white man around 6 foot tall with a thin build, and wearing a black hat and camouflage jacket, and carrying a silver revolver, came into the store and walked behind the pharmacy counter.



The man pointed his gun at the pharmacist and had the other pharmacy workers lay on the floor.

He had the pharmacist to open the two safes and told the pharmacist what to take out of the safes and put in a bag. An undisclosed amount of prescription medication was taken. The suspect then left the store on foot traveling towards Newsome Rd.



Based on the description of the suspect and what was taken from the pharmacy it appears that the suspect is the same one that robbed the CVS in Rockwell on 12/18/14.



Anyone with information pertaining to these cases please call Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.



