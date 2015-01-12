Rockwell couple arrested on drug charges

On January 8, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office arrested Ryan Anthony Everhart, age 28, and Leslie Nicole Helms, age 25, both of 115 Rock Olive Drive, Apartment C, Rockwell, on a variety of drug charges related to the sales of prescription narcotics.

On August 23, 2014, an undercover narcotics officer working for the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, purchased 5 Oxymorphone tablets from Ryan Everhart at a residence at 404 West Main Street, Apartment C, Rockwell, according to a press release provided to WBTV.



Investigators said that on September 12, 2014, the narcotics officer purchased 15 Oxycodone tablets from Ryan Everhart and Leslie Helms at 404 West Main Street, Apartment C, Rockwell.



Ryan Everhart was charged with three counts of trafficking opium/heroin, one count of sale/delivery Oxymorphone, one count of possess with intent to manufacture/sale/deliver Oxymorphone, and two counts of maintaining a dwelling. Helms was charged with three counts of trafficking opium/heroin.



Bonds were set at $100,000 for Everhart and $20,000 for Helms.





