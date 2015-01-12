Panthers DE Greg Hardy domestic violence trial set to start Feb. 9

Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy's domestic violence trial is set to start in February, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

Hardy is expected to appear in superior court on Feb 9. The DA's office says they "cannot offer any further comment at this time as prosecutors must abide by the North Carolina State Bar's Rules of Professional Conduct." This rule prohibits prosecutors from discussing details of a pending case.

Hardy placed himself on the exempt-commissioners list after he was found guilty of communicating threats and assault. Nicole Holder, Hardy's ex-girlfriend, then pursued criminal charges. Hardy appealed to have his case heard by a jury in superior court. The trial date is on schedule for what was expected, early 2015.

