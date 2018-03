We’re comparing two similar models: the 2015 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab and the Nissan Frontier PRO-4X Crew Cab. What makes these two comparable models? They both include:



It’s not hard to see which option is the best when picking a new compact pickup truck. The N Charlotte Toyota Tacoma has been leading this segment for years and is even the best-selling compact pickup truck in the nation. However, we know car shoppers like to explore their options before making their final choice. This is why we’ve compared the 2015 Toyota Tacoma in N Charlotte to one of its toughest rivals – the 2015 Nissan Frontier. Which new truck is the better option? We’re helping you find the answer!We’re comparing two similar models: the 2015 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab and the Nissan Frontier PRO-4X Crew Cab. What makes these two comparable models? They both include:

If you’re looking for a new truck that can help save you money, you’ve made a good decision on buying a compact pickup truck. However, now the question is which option should you choose – the Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab or the Nissan Frontier PRO-4X Crew Cab?If saving money is a priority, we suggest the new Toyota option. This Toyota truck in N Charlotte is the more affordable option with a starting MSRP of just $28,920. Its Nissan competitor is much pricier, as it has a starting MSRP of $31,510! You shouldn’t have to pay thousands more for a truck if you don’t have to.Let’s not forget about the amazing value that comes with the 2015 Toyota Tacoma near Charlotte! It comes with ToyotaCare, which is a no cost maintenance plan for up to two years or 25,000 miles. What does this mean for you? You can take care of factory recommended car maintenance at our Toyota Service Center without paying a dime! Plus, you can feel secure with one year of Roadside Assistance (from the date of purchase)!

What else does the N Charlotte Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab have to offer that the 2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X Crew Cab doesn’t? This Toyota truck has more strength and safety!





The 2015 Toyota Tacoma is the ideal choice when you need a truck that can get the job done! It has a payload capacity of 1,280 lbs., compared to its Nissan competitor’s 1,078 lb. limit. Those few hundred pounds can make all the difference when on the job!





This N Charlotte Toyota truck also offers added safety with the Toyota Star Safety System! This system uses six different safety features to help keep you and your Toyota in control at all times. It includes features like Traction Control, Brake Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, and more!



