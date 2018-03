It’s it’s important to get a Charlotte clutch replacement when necessary. Ignoring this auto part can end up costing you a ton of money and heartache in the long run. However, you may not know when it’s time for this auto repair. It’s important to know which symptoms could mean it’s time to visit out Toyota Service Center! Our Toyota service pros are sharing what signs to look out for.What will you feel?If your car is due for a Charlotte clutch replacement , you might start to feel some differences during your drive time. One of the most common symptoms you might notice is that you feel your car slipping. You’ll notice this when you feel your car start to shift gears when speeding up and then slip back into the previous gear. This can be very dangerous and harmful to your ride, which is why you want to bring it straight to our Toyota Service Center in Charlotte.What will you hear?You might also be able to hear when there is an issue with this part of your car’s transmission. If you start to hear squealing or growling coming from your vehicle, it could mean there’s a worn bearing. It could also point to a number of different issues with your car, which is why you should have it diagnosed by our auto service experts and fixed with the correct Charlotte auto repair What will you smell?Another sign of a bad clutch is if you smell a burning odor coming from under the hood. This could mean this auto part is slipping or overheating. Don’t ignore this symptom, as is can end up ruining your transmission or engine. Seek the help of our Toyota service team at Toyota of N Charlotte!Want to know more about your car and find out how we can help you? Visit the Toyota of N Charlotte website for our auto service tips. You can also stop by 13429 Statesville Rd. in Huntersville. No appointment necessary! We can’t wait to see you here!