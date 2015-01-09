Former middle school teacher who had sex with student rearrested in Salisbury

Sara Leeann Dwiggins of Proctor Drive was charged on Friday with a sex offense for using a social media site.

Dwiggins, 28, was a middle school teacher at Southcreek Middle School in the Martin County town of Williamston in 2010 when she was charged with having sex with a 14-year-old male student while teaching the prior year at Bear Grass School.

Charges at the time were for statutory rape and sex offense.

On May 6, 2013, Dwiggins was convicted of four counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor. She was sentenced to a maximum of one year and eight months in prison, and was released in March of last year, according to NC Department of Corrections records.

On her release from prison, Dwiggins was required to register as a sex offender, and is listed on the state's registry as living in Rowan County.

As a registered sex offender in North Carolina, she was forbidden from using social media sites, which led to the new charges.

