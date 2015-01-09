WSTP Radio owner files to transfer license to Bill Graham's Catawba College group

Tim Coates, the owner of Salisbury radio station WSTP AM-1490, told WBTV on Friday that his company, Rowan Media, has filed with the FCC for an assignment of license to Graham's 2B Productions, LLC.Terms to sell WSTP were worked out in late December, after an announcement of a pending sale was announced in August, according to Coates. Coates expects the transfer to take place in late February or March.Popular shows like the Morning Show with Kent Bernhardt and Howard Platt will continue to air as they do now "until the license transfer takes place," according to CoatesWSTP is a new partner with WBTV and carries the evening newscasts from 5:00 until 6:30 pm each weeknight.On New Year's Day WSTP began its 76th year on the air.2B Productions also now owns Salisbury radio station WSAT, Memories 1280.Click this link to see our original story on the sale of WSTP and what plans may be in the works for AM-1490.