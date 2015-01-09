Fire damages mobile home on Stamper Drive

Fire damaged the inside of a mobile home on Stamper Drive off Mahaley Road on Friday afternoon.

The homeowner called 911 at around 2:44 pm to tell dispatchers that his home was on fire. Firefighters arrived to see smoke coming from the house.

It appeared that a resident carried a number of items, including a large telescope, into the front yard.

The Rowan County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire, but it did appear that everyone was able to get safely out of the home.

The Red Cross has been called to assist two adults who will no longer be able to stay in the house.