Two charged for string of car break-ins

A second arrest has now been made in connection with a string of car break-ins in Rowan County, according to a report from the sheriff's office.

In December

,

the Rowan County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division began investigating several vehicle break-ins that occurred on the night of December 20 and the early morning of December 21, 2014.

The suspects were described as white men and were seen in a red van leaving the Grandeur Apartments on Julian Road. Investigators also received reports that several cars were entered in Stone Mill development

off Old Concord Road

,

near Julian Road.

Among the items stolen were a wallet containing cash, $300 worth of baseball cards, and $60 worth of compact discs from one car. Another driver reported a $200 Garmin GPS unit taken, while other drivers reported items stolen such as a Vera Bradley handbag, GPS units, a tool set, clothes, bullets, binoculars, and a Browning rifle.

Sheriff's Detectives were a

i

ded by an Investigator from the NC DMV.

During the course of the investigation

,

25 year old Michael Dale Bost of Drew Circle, Salisbury and 25 year old Michael Justin Putnam

,

of Sidney Drive were developed as suspects.

The investigation revealed that these suspects and a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description

were

in possession of stolen property from the vehicles shortly after the crimes.

Warrants were obtained for Bost and Putnam's arrest for breaking, entering and larceny from a motor vehicle. Bost was arrested Thursday night and is in jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

Putnam was arrested late on Friday and jailed under $5000 bond.

Anyone with information about these crimes or suspects is asked to contact Lt. Chad Moose (704) 216-8687 or Detective Travis Zimmerman (704) 216-8706.