Police: man takes bath salts, cuts himself repeatedly with scalpel while child is in room

A Miller Road man has been charged with child abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia after police say he took bath salts and began cutting himself with a scalpel.

Lonnie Dale Blankenship, 52, was jailed under $2500 bond.

Police say the incident happened nearly a year ago but that Blankenship was just now located.

According to the report, police responded to a call of a disturbance at a home at 480 Mike Drive on February 17, 2014. Officers found Blankenship and a woman named Angela Null in a bedroom at the home and the two were fighting, according to the report.

Police also noted that a three year old child was in the bedroom at the time.

Blankenship was cutting himself with a scalpel and and Null was trying to make him stop. Police noted Blankenship had self inflicted cuts to his chest, neck, and hands. Several needles, razors, and empty bath salts bags were also found in the room.

Null told police that the couple had taken bath salts at around 2:00 am. The incident happened about two hours later.

Police located Blankenship on Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of N. Jackson Street and charged him on the outstanding warrants.