VA to offer Metabolic Syndrome class

The W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center's Rural Health Integration Program is offering a Metabolic Syndrome class at the Lexington Public Library, 602 South Main Street, Lexington, N.C., Tuesdays, Jan. 13 through Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of conditions — increased blood pressure, a high blood sugar level, excess body fat around the waist and abnormal cholesterol levels — that occur together, increasing your risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

Veterans, families and friends are invited to attend this class and learn how live a healthier lifestyle and learn ways to prevent diabetes, hypertension and lowering cholesterol. All former and current military members and their immediate family members are encouraged to attend this free class.

VA staff will also provide healthcare registration, education and information services to all non-registered veterans, and assistance in completing enrollment applications, requesting copies of DD Form 214s, and initiating MyHealth e Vet online services.

Former military members who are not currently enrolled for VA health care benefits will need to bring a copy of their DD Form 214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, to attach to their application for VA health care benefits. Veterans who have lost their DD Form 214, you can request a copy from http://www.archives.gov/veterans/military-service-records/