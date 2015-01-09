Visser to headline NSSA festivities in Salisbury; complete list of winners

The National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association has announced that Bill Raftery, Dick Schaap, Hal McCoy and Lesley Visser are part of the largest class of inductees in the organization's 56-year history. They will be enshrined during the NSSA's annual awards banquet, June 8, 2015 in Salisbury, according to a news release provided to WBTV.



Joining the Hall of Fame quartet as honorees at the banquet will be 2014 National Sportscaster of the Year Mike ‘Doc' Emrick and 2014 National Sportswriter of the Year Tom Verducci, along with more than 100 state sportscasters and sportswriters of the year from 48 states and the District of Columbia (see list below).



Raftery has followed a long college basketball coaching career with a second career as a basketball analyst on television. He joined CBS Sports in 1983 and currently calls games for CBS, including his 33rd NCAA Tournament this year, as well as Fox Sports 1 and Westwood One radio network. Raftery had a long career at ESPN and also called New Jersey Nets and Big East Network games.



The late Dick Schaap is being recognized for his ground-breaking work as the host of ESPN's acclaimed Sunday morning show, The Sports Reporters, as well as for his five Emmy Awards. Schaap also co-hosted The Sporting Life on ESPN Radio (with his son Jeremy) and had a long print career, ranging from his job as editor of Sport magazine to authoring or co-authoring 33 books. Schaap died in 2001.



McCoy is a writer and columnist who spent most of his career as the Cincinnati Reds beat writer for the Dayton Daily News. In 2002, the Baseball Writers Association of America honored him with the J.G. Taylor Spink Award, presented at the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Despite being legally blind, McCoy continues to cover the Reds for FoxSportsOhio.com.

After a career of firsts in both print and broadcast, Visser becomes the third woman elected to the NSSA Hall of Fame. She was the first female beat writer covering an NFL team, when the Boston Globe put her on the New England Patriots beat. Visser then embarked on a long television career with CBS, HBO, ABC and ESPN. Among her roles, Visser was the first female sideline reporter for a Super Bowl (1995), first woman assigned to Monday Night Football (1998) and first female color commentator for an NFL game (2001). She was recognized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006, when she was presented with the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award. In 2007 she returned to writing as a columnist for CBSSports.com and in September 2014 she again made television history with the debut of the first all female national weekly sports show WE NEED TO TALK on CBS Sports Network.



Emrick wins the National Sportscaster of the Year for the second straight year. The “voice” of the National Hockey League on NBC and the NBC Sports Network, Emrick's hockey play-by-play career stretches back more than 40 years. He has called more than 3,000 NHL games, including the last 25 Stanley Cup playoffs. A two-time Sports Emmy Award winner, he was the first broadcaster inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame and was recognized by the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award in 2008.



This is Verducci's first election as National Sportswriter of the Year. Sports Illustrated's lead baseball writer for more than a decade, Verducci started his SI career in 1993. Before SI, Verducci was a sports reporter and lead baseball columnist for Newsday and a sportswriter for Florida Today. Verducci added tv duty to his resumé in 2008. He won a Sports Emmy in 2012 for his work on MLB Network and TBS. He has served as a game analyst for FOX Sports since 2011.

[About the voting: From mid-October through mid-November, NSSA members in each state nominate up to three state and national sportscasters and sportswriters of the year. For state categories, the top two, plus ties, are placed on the final ballot. For national categories, the top ten, plus ties, are placed on the final ballot. NSSA national board members provide nominations for the Hall of Fame categories, and ten names are placed on the ballot for each of those categories. Final balloting takes place during the month of December.]

HALL OF FAME SPORTSCASTERS

Bill Raftery, Big East Network, ESPN, CBS, FOX Sports

*Dick Schaap, The Sports Reporters, ESPN

HALL OF FAME SPORTSWRITERS

Hal McCoy, Dayton Daily News, Fox Sports Ohio

Lesley Visser, Boston Globe, HBO, ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBSSports.com



NATIONAL SPORTSCASTER

Mike ‘Doc' Emrick, NBC

NATIONAL SPORTSWRITER

Tom Verducci, Sports Illustrated



ALABAMA SPORTSCASTER

Eli Gold, Alabama Crimson Tide Sports Network/Learfield, Tuscaloosa

ALABAMA SPORTSWRITER

Brandon Marcello, AL.com, Auburn



ARIZONA SPORTSCASTER

Dave Pasch, Cardinals Radio Network/98.7 FM, Phoenix

ARIZONA SPORTSWRITER

Kent Somers, Arizona Republic, Phoenix



ARKANSAS SPORTSCASTER

Steve Sullivan, KATV-TV, Little Rock

ARKANSAS SPORTSWRITER

Harry King, Stephens Media, Little Rock



CALIFORNIA SPORTSCASTER

Vin Scully, Dodgers TV Network/Sportsnet LA, Los Angeles

CALIFORNIA SPORTSWRITER

Ann Killion, San Francisco Chronicle, San Francisco



COLORADO SPORTSCASTER

Drew Goodman, 104.3 The Fan, ROOT Sports/Rockies, Denver

COLORADO SPORTSWRITER

Mark Kizsla, Denver Post, Denver



CONNECTICUT SPORTSCASTER

Joe D'Ambrosio, WTIC /UConn Radio Network, Hartford

CONNECTICUT SPORTSWRITER

Jeff Jacobs, Hartford Courant, Hartford



DELAWARE SPORTSCASTER

Matt Janus, WDSD/Blue Rocks Radio, Wilmington

DELAWARE SPORTSWRITER

Brad Myers, News Journal, Wilmington



DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA SPORTSCASTER

Joe Beninati, Capitals/CSN Washington, Washington

Bob Carpenter, Nationals/MASN, Washington

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWRITER

Thom Loverro, Washington Times, Washington



FLORIDA SPORTSCASTER

Gene Deckerhoff, FSU/IMG & Bucs Radio Networks, Tallahassee/Tampa

FLORIDA SPORTSWRITER

Gary Shelton, Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg



GEORGIA SPORTSCASTER

Steve Holman, Hawks Radio Network/92.9 The Game, Atlanta

GEORGIA SPORTSWRITER

Steve Hummer, Atlanta Journal Constitution, Atlanta



IDAHO SPORTSCASTER

Tom Morris, Idaho Vandals Sports Properties/Learfield, Moscow

IDAHO SPORTSWRITER

Brian Murphy, Idaho Statesman, Boise



ILLINOIS SPORTSCASTER

Pat Hughes, Cubs Radio Network/WGN, Chicago

ILLINOIS SPORTSWRITER

Rick Telander, Sun-Times, Chicago



INDIANA SPORTSCASTER

Mark Boyle, Pacers Radio Network/107.5/1070 The Fan, Indianapolis

INDIANA SPORTSWRITER

Mike Chappell, Indianapolis Star, Indianapolis



IOWA SPORTSCASTER

Andy Garman, KCCI-TV, Des Moines

IOWA SPORTSWRITER

Mike Hlas, Cedar Rapids Gazette, Cedar Rapids



KANSAS SPORTSCASTER

Mike Kennedy, Shocker Sports Properties/KEYN, Wichita

KANSAS SPORTSWRITER

Gary Bedore, Journal World, Lawrence



KENTUCKY SPORTSCASTER

Kent Spencer, WHAS-TV, Louisville

KENTUCKY SPORTSCASTER

Eric Crawford, WDRB.com, Louisville



LOUISIANA SPORTSCASTER

Ed Daniels, WGNO-TV, New Orleans

LOUISIANA SPORTSWRITER

Glenn Guilbeau, Gannett, Baton Rouge



MAINE SPORTSCASTER

Don Shields, Black Bear Sports Network/Learfield, Orono

MAINE SPORTSWRITER

Mark Emmert, Press-Herald, Portland



MARYLAND SPORTSCASTER

Johnny Holliday, Terrapin Sports Network,MASN, College Park

MARYLAND SPORTSWRITER

Jeff Zrebiec, Baltimore Sun, Baltimore



MASSACHUSETTS SPORTSCASTER

Dave Goucher, WBZ-FM/Bruins Network, Boston

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV, Boston

MASSACHUSETTS SPORTSWRITER

Nick Cafardo, Boston Globe, Boston

Kevin Paul Dupont, Boston Globe, Boston



MICHIGAN SPORTSCASTER

Dan Dickerson, Tigers Radio Network/WXYT, Detroit

MICHIGAN SPORTSWRITER

Jeff Seidel, Free Press, Detroit



MINNESOTA SPORTSCASTER

Dawn Mitchell, KMSP-TV, Minneapolis

MINNESOTA SPORTSWRITER

Joe Christensen, Star Tribune, Minneapolis



MISSISSIPPI SPORTSCASTER

Jim Ellis, Mississippi State Bulldog Sports Network/Learfield, Starkville

MISSISSIPPI SPORTSWRITER

Rick Cleveland, Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, Jackson



MISSOURI SPORTSCASTER

Mike Shannon, KMOX Radio/Cardinals, St. Louis

MISSOURI SPORTSWRITER

Andy McCullough, Kansas City Star, Kansas City



MONTANA SPORTSCASTER

Ron Bruschi, KOJM Radio, Havre

MONTANA SPORTSWRITER

Greg Rachac, Billings Gazette, Billings



NEBRASKA SPORTSCASTER

Andy Kendeigh, KETV, Omaha

NEBRASKA SPORTSWRITER

Sam McKewon, World-Herald, Omaha



NEVADA SPORTSCASTER

Chris Maathuis, KLAS-TV, Las Vegas

NEVADA SPORTSWRITER

Ed Graney, Review-Journal, Las Vegas



NEW HAMPSHIRE SPORTSCASTER

Bob Lipman, UNH Sports Network/Learfield, Manchester

NEW HAMPSHIRE SPORTSWRITER

Tim O'Sullivan, Concord Monitor, Concord



NEW JERSEY SPORTSCASTER

Matt Loughlin, Devils Radio Network/WFAN, Newark

NEW JERSEY SPORTSWRITER

Greg Tufaro, Gannett New Jersey, East Brunswick



NEW MEXICO SPORTSCASTER

Bob Brown, 101.7 The Team, Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO SPORTSWRITER

Mark Smith, Albuquerque Journal, Albuquerque



NEW YORK SPORTSCASTER

Bruce Beck, WNBC-TV, New York

Ian Eagle, YES Network, New York

NEW YORK SPORTSWRITER

Frank Isola, New York Daily News, New York



NORTH CAROLINA SPORTSCASTER

Stan Cotten, Wake Forest/IMG Sports Network, Winston-Salem

Jeff Gravley, WRAL-TV, Raleigh

NORTH CAROLINA SPORTSWRITER

Ed Hardin, News & Record, Greensboro



NORTH DAKOTA SPORTSCASTER

Rod Kleinjan, KDIX Radio, Dickinson

NORTH DAKOTA SPORTSWRITER

Chris Aarhus, Jamestown Sun, Jamestown



OHIO SPORTSCASTER

Dan Hoard, Bengals Radio Network, Bearcats/IMG Sports Network, Cincinnati

OHIO SPORTSWRITER

Hal McCoy, Dayton Daily News, Dayton



OKLAHOMA SPORTSCASTER

Bruce Howard, Golden Hurricane Sports Network/Learfield, Tulsa

OKLAHOMA SPORTSWRITER

Berry Tramel, The Oklahoman, Oklahoma City



OREGON SPORTSCASTER

Joe Becker, KGW-TV, Portland

OREGON SPORTSWRITER

John Canzano, The Oregonian, Portland



PENNSYLVANIA SPORTSCASTER

Tom McGinnis, Sixers Radio Network/97.5 The Fanatic, Philadelphia

PENNSYLVANIA SPORTSWRITER

Bob Ford, Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia



RHODE ISLAND SPORTSCASTER

Ken Bell, WLNE-TV, Providence

RHODE ISLAND SPORTSWRITER

Brendan McGair, Pawtucket Times, Pawtucket



SOUTH CAROLINA SPORTSCASTER

Kevin McCrarey, South Carolina Radio Network, Columbia

SOUTH CAROLINA SPORTSWRITER

Lou Bezjak, Florence Morning News, Florence



SOUTH DAKOTA SPORTSCASTER

Jeff Duffy, KOKK Radio, Huron

SOUTH DAKOTA SPORTSWRITER

John Papendick, American News, Aberdeen



TENNESSEE SPORTSCASTER

Pete Weber, Nashville Predators TV/Fox Sports Tennessee, Nashville

TENNESSEE SPORTSWRITER

David Climer, The Tennessean, Nashville

Geoff Calkins, Commercial Appeal, Memphis



TEXAS SPORTSCASTER

Bill Schoening, Spurs Radio Network/WOAI, San Antonio

TEXAS SPORTSWRITER

Kirk Bohls, American Statesman, Austin



UTAH SPORTSCASTER

Steve Klauke, Salt Lake Bees/1280 KZNS, Salt Lake City

UTAH SPORTSWRITER

Kurt Kragthorpe, Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake City



VERMONT SPORTSCASTER

Rich Haskell, WCPV-FM 101.3, Colchester

VERMONT SPORTSWRITER

Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press, Burlington

Anna Grearson, Times Argus, Barre



VIRGINIA SPORTSCASTER

Wes McElroy, WRNL Radio, Richmond

VIRGINIA SPORTSWRITER

David Teel, Daily Press, Newport News



WASHINGTON SPORTSCASTER

Larry Weir, EWU Eagle Radio Network/700 ESPN, Cheney

WASHINGTON SPORTSCASTER

Dave Boling, Tacoma News Tribune, Tacoma



WEST VIRGINIA SPORTSCASTER

Steve Cotton, Thundering Herd IMG Sports Network, Huntington

WEST VIRGINIA SPORTSWRITER

Chuck McGill, Daily Mail, Charleston



WISCONSIN SPORTSCASTER

Brian Anderson, Brewers/Fox Sports Wisconsin, Milwaukee

WISCONSIN SPORTSWRITER

*Tom Mulhern, Wisconsin State Journal, Madison



WYOMING SPORTSCASTER

Trevor Jackson, Sheridan Media, Sheridan

Reece Monaco, KFBC Radio, Cheyenne

WYOMING SPORTSWRITER

Mike Vorel, Casper Star Tribune, Casper



