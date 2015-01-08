Sheriff: "Fatback" and "Spike" assault man with shovel over power bill dispute

Investigators say the shovel used in the attack was similar to the one shown here. Picture source-ebay

A 19 year old Rowan County man was beaten with a shovel by two men who were angry that the victim's brother had not made good on a power bill.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office, Nathan Surratt, 19, and his family were at their home on Artz Road Tuesday night when they heard a "tapping sound" outside of the window.

Surratt's mother went to the door and saw two men outside. She yelled at the men to leave the property, and watched as they walked towards a truck parked in the yard.

Surratt then went outside and was attacked with a camp type folding metal shovel. Surratt was beaten in the stomach and on the head. After the attack the two men left the scene in an older model dark blue Honda being driven by a woman.

Surratt and his mother concluded that the two attackers were men by the name of "Fatback" and "Spike," and that they were former roommates of Surratt's brother. The men accused Michael Surratt of not paying $163 towards a shared power bill.

Surratt's mother told investigators that she had received a phone call earlier from one of the men saying that Michael needed to pay the bill "or else."

Investigators met with Nathan Surratt at CMC in Kannapolis and reported that he had a lump on his head, a slight concussion, and bruising to his ribs. He has since been released from the hospital.

No one has been arrested, but investigators are following up on several leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.