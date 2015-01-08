Man attempts suicide while in jail on charges of stealing from grandfather

An inmate at the Rowan County Detention Center tied a sheet around his neck and tried to slowly slide off of a step in what officials are calling a suicide attempt.

Alex Chiccarello, 23, is in jail under $35,000 bond for financial card fraud, and also for breaking into the home of his grandfather and stealing the keys to the grandfather's truck, the truck, cash, and a money clip.

According to the report, Chiccarello entered his grandfather's home through a window and took the items.

Investigators say Chiccarello was "depressed and despairing" after being placed in the jail, and they believe that is why he attempted to harm himself.

Deputies discovered Chiccarello with the sheet "within seconds" according to the report. A deputy took the sheet away from the inmate. Chiccarello was taken to the emergency room at the hospital, was found to have no injures, then sent back to the jail.