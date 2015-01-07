Rowan-Salisbury bus routes could be affected by the cold on Thursday

Bitterly cold weather forecast for Thursday morning could have an impact on school bus routes, according to Rowan-Salisbury Schools Public Information Officer Rita Foil.The system sent out a message to parents advising of possible changes.

"We sent a Connect Ed message to parents last night reminding them to dress children in warm clothing and to let them stay in warm homes and cars while waiting on school busses," Foil told WBTV. "Therefore the school busses may be delayed."



WBTV meteorologist All Conklin says temperatures across the Carolinas on Thursday morning will be well below freezing:



The coldest day of the week will be on Thursday - the coldest day thus far this winter season! We'll kick off the day in the single digits and teens, Charlotte's record low of 8° set in 1970 may be challenged. And despite plenty of sunshine in the Thursday forecast, highs will likely only recover to the 20s for most communities during the afternoon.



Lows will be in the 20s with highs in the low to mid 40s by Friday and Saturday.





