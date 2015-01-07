Police: man with sweet tooth caught stealing from employer

Salisbury Police say Teron Rashad McCullon, 23, of Lakewood Drive, must have a sweet tooth. That would explain why he is alleged to have stolen several bottles of Sprite, five Dr. Pepper's and three Snickers candy bars from his now former employer.

But It's what he is alleged to have to done at the cash register at Office Depot that has him in real trouble.

Police charged McCullon with larceny by servants/other employees. Investigators say McCullon ran sixteen fraudulent refunds through the system and kept the money for himself. It happened between November 19 and December 20 of 2014. The total cash value of the refunds was $192.

McCullon is also alleged to have taken two cellphone charging cables from the store.

Bond was set at $500.