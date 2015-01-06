"Menace" continues to rack up criminal charges, even while he's in jail

Nicknamed "menace" by an investigator, a young man with a very long criminal record has now been charged again, while he sits in jail awaiting trial on unrelated charges.Brandon Lee Rumple, 21, was charged on Tuesday morning for having a dangerous weapon in his cell at the Rowan County Detention Center. Described as a "shank," it was an object that could be used as a knife.Rumple was charged and $50,000 was added to his $2,000,000 bond that was set on numerous drug charges when Rumple was arrested in April of 2014.A WBTV story from last April highlights Rumple's past brushes with the law: