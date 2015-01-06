Spencer Fire Department honors firefighters

The Spencer Fire Department has announced Service awards and special

recognitions

for firefighters.

Service Awards were presented to Firefighter Todd Spencer for five years of service, Captain Don Sells for fifteen years of service and Fire Chief Jay Baker for twenty-five years of service. Joe McClanahan, Parker Gobbel and Jason Everhart were each recognized for their recent promotion to Fire Lieutenant and presented their respective badge and helmet shields.



Mayor and Department Chaplin Jody Everhart was recognized as the longest serving current member of the department and Firefighter Jason Hammond for graduating from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Firefighter Rookie School, Class twenty-one.



Firefighter Tyler Hamilton was named Rookie Firefighter of the Year, Firefighter Bradley McLawhorn received the Veteran Firefighter of the Year Award and Firefighter Alex Montiel was presented with the Fire Chief's Award.



The Spencer Fire Department, organized in 1901, is comprised of 27 volunteer and part-time personnel. The department serves the 2.3 square-mile area of Spencer and answered a total of 589 calls in 2014. The Spencer Fire Department shares mutual aid agreements with neighboring cities and districts within Rowan and Davidson Counties.



