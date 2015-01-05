NASCAR's hottest up and comer

At just 17-years-old John Hunter Nemechek has competed in quarter midgets, go karts, and late model rides. He has also landed some serious hardware, most recently, John Hunter grabbed the Superbowl win of the Super Late Model Series ... The Snowball Derby.



In 2015 John Hunter will continue to run late model cars but will also take on the Camping World Truck Series, when he turns 18 in July.



John Hunter's father, veteran driver Joe Nemechek, will race the first part of the schedule.

John Hunter says growing up at the racetrack is a huge advantage, and his father continues to give great advice.

See the included video for more.